Primavera Sound Unleashes Huge 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 16, 2020

One of Europe’s biggest festivals, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, is returning in 2020 and is bringing with it a lineup that is truly to die for.

Headlining the colossal bill are Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, Pavement, Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Beck, The National and Kacey Musgraves. Yeah, we told you it was huge.

There’s some decent Aussie representation on the lineup as well. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Sampa The Great, Tropical Fuck Storm and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will all be travelling to Spain for the massive bill.

Last year’s event was headlined by Solange, Tame Impala, Interpol, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Rosalía, James Blake and more.

Primavera Sound will be taking place at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum from Thursday, 4th June to Monday, 8th June.

Check out the full lineup in all its glory below.