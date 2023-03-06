Prime Aces Limousine Celebrates International Women’s Day by Launching Female Chauffeur Limousine Service in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Aces Limousine (PAL), a premium ground transportation company based in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of their latest service – Female Chauffeur Limousine. This new service, officially launched on 8th March 2023 in conjunction with International Women’s Day, offers a safe, secure and reliable transportation option for Singapore’s women travellers and young children.

PAL has always been committed to providing the best possible service to its customers. From the first contact with one of their team members to the final destination, the entire booking experience is designed to be seamless and stress-free.

The new service will be led by Rebecca Attenborough, who has just joined the family-owned business. She brings her wealth of experience and passion for customer service to the company. “We’re excited to welcome Rebecca to the Prime Aces Limousine family,” said Lim Zhi Min, Founder of Prime Aces Limousine. “With her at the helm, we’re confident that the Female Chauffeur Limousine service will be a game-changer for women and young children who need safe and reliable transportation in Singapore.”

“We are excited to launch this new service in celebration of International Women’s Day,” said Lim Zhi Min, Founder of Prime Aces Limousine. “We understand the importance of providing a safe and secure transportation alternative for a diverse group of traveller with various needs. We aim to make every journey as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”

Prime Aces Limousine has received rave customer reviews for its 5-star service. The company is confident that the Female Chauffeur Limousine service will be no exception. “All is good; Angela is pleasant and very responsive to our requests,” said one customer. “She is very flexible too. We will not think twice about engaging Prime services again. Best in Singapore!”

For more information or to book a Female Chauffeur Limousine Service, please get in touch with Rebecca at +65 6100 5959 or email rebecca.attenborough@primeaceslimousine.sg.

About Prime Aces Limousine

Prime Aces Limousine (PAL) is a Singapore-based ground transportation company that provides premium limousine services, including airport transfers, private city tours, and chauffeur-driven hourly services. With a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, PAL always strives for 5-star customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.primeaceslimousine.sg/