PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Thursday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Mr. Lin Baifeng, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Region President, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh. The meeting focused on exchanged views on a broad range of topics, including advancing digital infrastructure in Cambodia, cultivation of information and telecommunication technology (ICT) talent, national digital policy etc.



Prime Minister Hun Sen encourages Huawei to enable Cambodia’s digital transformation

During the meeting, Mr. Lin Baifeng expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for supporting his company for the past 23 years and giving trust to his company and allowing Huawei to participate in the development of ICT industry, cooperation in combating the spread of Covid-19 and other fields.

Mr. Lin Bai Feng said that the digital economy in Cambodia has grown very significantly. Cambodia ranks No.1 in ASEAN countries in term of mobile data usage per subscriber. Moreover, Cambodia has applied ICT in almost all sectors. Huawei is committed to contributing to Cambodia’s development of ICT through the development of human resources, bringing the latest technology to Cambodia, and building the digital infrastructure to connect technologies and people in a safe and reliable manner. Mr. Lin also briefed the Prime Minister on Huawei Group’s latest financial results, global 5G achievements, as well as Huawei’s employment and ICT talent cultivation efforts in Cambodia.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked Huawei and Mr. Lin Bai Feng for participating in and contributing to Cambodia’s digital economy development and digital infrastructure modernization. Furthermore, Prime Minister welcomed and encouraged Mr. Lin Bai Feng to continue working with Mr. Chea Vandeth, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, to continue training human resources and to ensure that Cambodia has access to the latest technology that ensures security and sovereignty.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei