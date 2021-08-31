Prince Foundation Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Rebranding & Strategic Review prince-foundation-logo.jpg

About Prince Holding Group
Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates
in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate
development, financial services and consumer services.
Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia
include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince
Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global
Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80
businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance,
aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle
sectors etc.
Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements
with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive
Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian
economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.
Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial
professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a
vital conduit for local and international capital. The Group is firmly
committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. For example, Prince Holding
Group is developing Ream City, an upcoming tourism and residential project that
will be one of Cambodia’s first sustainable real estate projects, aiming to
secure $16 billion in total investment for the region. Located conveniently
within a 10-minute drive from the Sihanoukville International Airport, the
project aims to contribute to economic recovery in Sihanoukville.
Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek
out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships
or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and
the local economy.
