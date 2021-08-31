Prince Foundation Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Rebranding & Strategic Review prince-foundation-logo.jpg

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates

in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate

development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia

include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince

Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global

Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80

businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance,

aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle

sectors etc.

Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements

with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive

Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian

economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial

professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a

vital conduit for local and international capital. The Group is firmly

committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. For example, Prince Holding

Group is developing Ream City, an upcoming tourism and residential project that

will be one of Cambodia’s first sustainable real estate projects, aiming to

secure $16 billion in total investment for the region. Located conveniently

within a 10-minute drive from the Sihanoukville International Airport, the

project aims to contribute to economic recovery in Sihanoukville.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek

out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships

or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and

the local economy.

#PrinceHoldingGroup