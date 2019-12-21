Prince George Making Christmas Puddings Sure Gave the Queen a Good Laugh
Prince George is cooking up something sweet! On Dec. 21, Kensington Palace blessed us with new photos of the 6-year-old royal making food with Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles. The snapshots show the family in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, preparing special Christmas puddings as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. And it’s pretty clear that Prince George is very into perfecting his craft as he mixes ingredients. Even William, Charles, and the queen shared a laugh as they watched him get into the groove.
According to the palace, the family’s confections will “form part of 99 puddings distributed by @PoppyLegion across the UK and the Commonwealth, as the charity marks its 99th year in 2020.” The Royal British Legion supports the armed forces and veteran communities at the organization’s annual get-togethers at their different outreach centers. On Dec. 25, fans will get to see footage of George and his loved ones making the puddings during Her Majesty’s Christmas broadcast. Look ahead to see more pictures from their kitchen session!