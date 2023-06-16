Prince Holding Group Welcomes SBIF Delegation & Discusses Strategic CollaborationsPrince_Group_and_SIBF_Delegates_at_Prince_Holding_Group_Headquarters’.png

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Prince Holding Group (Prince Group), a leading business group in Cambodia, recently welcomed delegates from the Singapore Business Investment Forum (SBIF) to explore potential opportunities and strengthen business ties.

“Prince Group proudly employs more than 30 Singaporeans, including myself,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Group. “We are thrilled to host this exclusive meeting with esteemed Singaporean executives in Cambodia. At Prince Group, we deeply appreciate our international partnerships and joint endeavors. Looking ahead, we aspire to deepen our relationship with SBIF and seek out mutually advantageous collaborations.”

The visiting delegation from SBIF included Albert Tan, President of SBIF, Deputy Chairman of TAFTAC, and past President of Singapore Club Cambodia (SCC); Ng Chor Yee, founder of LSH Cambodia and past President of SCC; David Sim, Project Director at Masswork and past President of SCC; Michael Kwek, Co-Founder and CEO of Deam Cambodia and past Vice President of SCC; and Zechariah Chai, General Manager of Singapore Airlines (Cambodia).

“SBIF is eager to gain a comprehensive understanding of Prince Group’s operations and its array of projects. This event serves as an ideal platform for networking, exchanging ideas, and pinpointing potential areas for collaboration. We acknowledge the value of partnerships and synergies and aim to reinforce our association with Prince Group. We anticipate our collective efforts will yield strategic business opportunities with Singaporean businesses and investors,” commented Albert Tan.

SBIF represents the interests and aspirations of Singaporean businesses and investors in Cambodia, both current and potential ones. It also highlights the contributions and influence of Singaporean professionals and companies in the Kingdom.

The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) of Cambodia recently reported a dramatic increase in exports to Singapore, amounting to 345.7% year-on-year in the initial four months of 2023. This surge reaches nearly $224 million, a significant leap from $50.224 million during the same period in the preceding year, comprising of precious stones, agricultural products, electronic and electrical equipment as well as garment and footwear.

In this period, Singapore emerged as Cambodia’s sixth-largest trading partner, accounting for 3.17% of the Kingdom’s total international trade.

During their visit, the SIBF delegates toured Prince Group’s headquarters, acquiring insights into its operations in the Kingdom, which encompass the commercial activities of Prince Real Estate Group and the CSR initiatives of Prince Foundation. The visit concluded with a discussion on potential business and partnership opportunities over a networking dinner.

