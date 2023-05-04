Princess Cruises makes a strong comeback with Diamond Princess to Take Guests to Explore Japan!

Experiencing the Best of Princess Once Again with “LOVE” as Mother’s Day Limited Promotion is available!

HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a world’s leading cruise brand, Princess Cruises is well known for its unique itineraries and customized holiday at sea. After three years of hard work, Princess Cruises finally resumes sailing in Asia. Princess’ return signifies cruise travel unlike any other for guests, leading the way in Asia. The first stop starts from Japan!



Guests will feel the love again during their unforgettable cruise vacation to Japan on Diamond Princess and shout together: “I Love This Boat”!

Princess Cruises as The Love Boat is not only returns to Asia but also continues to provide guests with world-class dining, signature entertainment and activities, unique and relaxing experiences aboard the most Japanese-inspired Diamond Princess, customized for the Asia market. Guests will feel the love again during this unforgettable seacation and shout together: “I Love This Boat”!

Since Mar. 15, Diamond Princess has been providing guests with 5 to 19-day cruise itineraries to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. In addition to homeport voyages from Yokohama, the resumption of the routes includes tours departing from Kobe. 38 destinations, 43 unique tours, and 57 departures. With the upcoming Mother’s Day, Japanese Golden Week, and Korea’s family festivals, May is the month to enjoy “Love”, and Princess Cruises launches a limited promotion for free upper beds from now until May 15*, new bookings for the third and fourth guests can enjoy this discount, allowing guests to gather with family and friends on the Love Boat and have a happy time at sea.

In addition to Japan, Alaska and Europe cruises are now on sale. Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling + 852 2952 8088, or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com .

Smart ships, Infinite Possibilities – The Most Japanese-inspired – Diamond Princess

In true Japanese spirit, Diamond Princess is constructed by Mitsubishi, delivering to guests a simple, comforting and luxurious cruise experience. The 116,000-ton vessel was designed to cruise to Japanese ports, Diamond Princess also make your vacation truly yours, thanks to the Princess MedallionClass® experience, featuring next-level technology with TrulyTouchless™ experiences.

Diamond Princess features Lotus Spa®, Sanctuary®, bars, fresh sashimi at Kai Sushi and blissful IZUMI Japanese Bath, and more treasures for guests to discover. After a major renovation in 2019, Diamond Princess now features Japanese bidets in public restrooms and the luxurious surround sound system of Movies Under the Stars®. The main pool deck LED lighting received enhancements for a more vibrant and colorful entertainment experience, and the renovation of Princess Theater, Explorers Lounge, Club Fusion provide an enhanced, more significant Japanese-style experience for guests. Diamond Princess is more than a luxurious cruise, it’s an iconic cruise that delivers personalized vacations.

It begins with your Medallion®, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating your loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever you need, delivered.

More images of Diamond Princess and her facilities in high resolution can be found here : https://bit.ly/41ZrgCG

10 Years Anniversary of Carnival Hong Kong

Princess Cruises continues to develop the cruise market in Asia, and provides the best service to guests. Princess Cruises will continue to actively coordinate with the government and authorities on related plans. “After investing lots of effort to resume in Japan, I believe that many people are as excited as I am to see Princess Cruises return to Asia again. We’re optimistic that more routes and homeports will be resumed in a near future”, said by Gee Chan, newly appointed Regional Director.

[*Note 1]

The Free Uppers Promotion is only available for new bookings and requires a 100% deposit and non-refundable, non-transferable, or combined with other offers.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world’s most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world – the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).