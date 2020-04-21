“Princess Sofia of Sweden volunteers in hospital to help fight COVID-19”

Swedish Royal Family member Princess Sofia is now a healthcare assistant in a Stockholm hospital.

Wife of Prince Carl Philip of the Swedish royal family, Princess Sofia recently volunteered to undergo an emergency online training course in order to help at a Stockholm hospital and do her part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from being the honorary chairman of the hospital, Princess Sofia is now a healthcare assistant as well.

On the royal couple’s Instagram account last April 17, the royal announced that she is now a medical assistant at the Sophiahemmet hospital, she wrote, (translated from Swedish) “Last week, I underwent a medical training with deepening in health and care @sophiahemmet in the framework of the ‘readiness lift’ I am now placed in one of the hospital’s care departments where together with the other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the healthcare staff with different tasks, among other care of patients and cleaning. Sophiahemmet has in turn made its resources available to Region Stockholm.

“Some 40 employees are lent to work in intensive care at emergency hospitals. In addition, Sophiahemmet relieves emergency hospitals by supporting surgery in mainly cancer. I have been committed to the activities of Sophiahemmet. To have this opportunity to help at this difficult time is extremely rewarding. Thank you!”