Priority Pass Announces Global Partnership with CarTrawler to Drive Frictionless Travel Experience

First-ever global ground transport partnership for Priority Pass creates a frictionless end-to-end travel experience

Partnership gives Priority Pass Members access to travel technology solutions provider CarTrawler’s network of over 2,200 car rental and mobility providers from 56,000 locations worldwide including Hong Kong , Mainland China, Singapore , India and Australia

All Priority Pass Members can now book car rental and airport transfer seamlessly via the Priority Pass app

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Collinson’s Priority Pass has launched a global partnership with CarTrawler – the global B2B provider of technology solutions for the travel industry – offering members access to CarTrawler services through the Priority Pass app. The partnership represents a push towards creating a seamless travel experience for Members, by going beyond the airport to enhance the overall customer journey.



Priority Pass Announces Global Partnership with CarTrawler



Priority Pass Announces Global Partnership with CarTrawler – screenshot

With 56,000 locations around the world, CarTrawler leverages a network of over 2,200 car rental and mobility providers to ensure optimal availability and pricing – allowing for travellers to choose from a range of add-on transport options that best suit their needs, budget and schedule. The service will be available globally to all Priority Pass Members in 42 different languages and includes car rental as well as a variety of airport transfer options including shuttle and on-demand ride-hailing.

The new global partnership gives Priority Pass Members the added value of a streamlined travel experience which enables them to effortlessly book ground-based transport, and is accessible within each market that Priority Pass has a presence. Members across Asia-Pacific including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Australia and India can gain access to competitive rates from multiple car rental and mobility providers such as Avis, Hertz, Europcar and Enterprise. Members can also simply use any valid payment card to hire their vehicle or pay for their transfer.

“Collinson is dedicated to continually innovating our range of premium travel experiences, to meet the rapidly changing needs of today’s traveller. More specifically our customers are looking for enhanced, digitally enabled, end-to-end customer experiences. This partnership with CarTrawler directly responds to that need, providing a market-leading benefit, beyond the airport, delivered directly into their hands via our Priority Pass app,” said Christopher Evans, Joint CEO at Collinson.

CarTrawler, CCO Aileen McCormack, commented: “CarTrawler’s purpose is driving successful partnerships, so we are excited to partner with Priority Pass on this seamless customer proposition for their Members. Not only does it provide the broadest choice and breadth of car rental and mobility options to Priority Pass’s Members around the world, it also enables us to use our world class technology to curate a best-in-class traveller journey which eliminates the stress and worry concerns which travellers are facing today. As the travel industry looks to recover from the global pandemic, a partnership like this is important to help get the industry back to where it needs to be.”

Today’s partnership announcement is yet another example of how Priority Pass is preparing for the safe return to travel and improving customer journeys – by creating relevant, personalised and premium end-to-end experiences. It follows on from this week’s news in Asia-Pacific of Priority Pass partnering with Thai Airways to provide premium domestic lounge access in Thailand.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the original and market-leading airport experiences programme operated by Collinson. It provides discerning frequent travellers access to over 1300 lounges and airport experiences in over 650 airports across 148 countries, including a growing number of airport dining and spa offerings worldwide that can be accessed in the same way as lounges. Using the Priority Pass app for iOS and Android, Members can quickly and easily discover locations welcoming Priority Pass, instantly check their visit entitlement and use their Digital Membership Card to access airport lounges and experiences.

About Collinson

Collinson is a global leader in the provision of travel experiences including airport lounge access and medical and security assistance and travel medical services. Collinson’s travel experiences include the world’s leading airport lounge and experiences programme, Priority Pass, as well as travel insurance, identity assistance, flight delay, international health and travel risk management solutions.

Collinson has over 2,000 employees operating out of 20 locations globally, all working to deliver a broad range of travel experiences that ensure the safety, welfare and comfort of 55 million people as they travel for business and leisure around the world. Its travel medical and security assistance business unit has more than 55 years’ experience in the delivery of international medical assistance and emergency care, including the handling of pandemics such as Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. annually, Collinson responds to over 95,000 emergency calls, manages over 40,000 medical cases and conducts over 3,000 aero-medical evacuations across the 170 countries it serves. We work with clients including American Express, Cathay Pacific, CBA, Mastercard, Radisson Hotel Group, UnionPay and Visa.

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the global B2B provider of technology solutions for the travel industry. Our purpose is to drive successful partnerships.

CarTrawler’s end-to-end technology platform expands our airline and travel partners’ offering to their customers, creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities. We provide unrivalled breadth and depth of content worldwide, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services.

CarTrawler creates innovative, data-led solutions for some of the largest travel brands in the world, including United Airlines, American Express, easyJet, Alaska Airlines, SWISS, Hotels.com and Emirates. As a B2B company we focus solely on helping our airline and travel partners build their brands, not our own.