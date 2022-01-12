Priority Pass Announces Partnership with THAI to Provide Premium Lounge Access in Thailand

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Priority Pass, the world’s leading traveller experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson, announces an exciting new partnership with the national carrier of Thailand – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI). The agreement will see Priority Pass Members gaining access to three premium domestic Royal Orchid lounges located in airports across Thailand: Phuket International Airport (HKT), Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) and Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

This partnership serves to further enhance Priority Pass’s existing comprehensive network, which includes at least one experience at 90 of the top 100 airports* globally – ensuring Priority Pass Members can relax and enjoy access to calming, socially-distanced spaces in the most frequently traversed locations. It also further cements Priority Pass as the first choice for national carriers globally – with THAI consistently awarded by Skytrax for being one of the World’s Top 10 Airlines and having the World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa.

Speaking about the partnership, Todd Handcock, President, Asia Pacific, Collinson said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership to our Members, which will see three premium domestic lounges across Thailand added to the Priority Pass programme. Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, domestic travel continues to gather pace. Increasing our domestic lounge offering with Thailand’s national carrier Thai Airways caters to this strong desire to travel, while providing a touch of luxury in a safe and comfortable environment.”

Khun Nattapong Pokairat Managing Director, Ground Service of THAI said, “As the National Carrier of Thailand, we are proud to present our best-in-class lounges to Priority Pass Members who will experience authentic Thai food, a unique Thai ambience and the charm of Thai hospitality. Our opulent Royal Orchid and Royal Silk lounges offer travellers a sanctuary in which to relax when travelling, with each lounge in our network adhering to our 4 Cs: Confidence, Clean, Care and Comfort. With domestic travel key to the global travel recovery, our team looks forward to welcoming Priority Pass Members to our lounges.”

Collinson – a global leader in the provision of traveller experiences, including medical assistance and travel medical services – has spent the last 18 months working with airlines, airports and other members of the travel ecosystem, as well as governments around the world to help restart travel safely. Collinson also used its global travel medical resources to become one of the first in-airport COVID-19 travel testing companies, holding partnerships with more than 30 airlines, airports and health passport providers.

*Airport ranking based on 2019 flight numbers

Lounge inclusive benefits for Members:

2.5 hours of lounge usage

Snack and Refreshment Bar (alcohol not included)

TV

Internet/Wifi

About Collinson

Collinson is a global leader in the provision of traveller experiences including airport lounge access and medical and security assistance and travel medical services. Collinson’s traveller experiences include the world’s leading airport lounge and experiences programme, Priority Pass, as well as travel insurance, identity assistance, flight delay, international health and travel risk management solutions.

Collinson has over 2,000 employees operating out of 17 locations globally, all working to deliver a broad range of traveller experiences that ensure the safety, welfare and comfort of 55 million people as they travel for business and leisure around the world. Its travel medical and security assistance business unit has more than 55 years’ experience in the delivery of international medical assistance and emergency care, including the handling of pandemics such as Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. Last year alone, Collinson responded to over 95,000 emergency calls, managed over 40,000 medical cases and conducted over 3,000 aero-medical evacuations across the 170 countries it serves. We work with clients including American Express, Cathay Pacific, CBA, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the original and market-leading airport experiences programme operated by Collinson. It provides discerning frequent travellers access to over 1300 lounges and airport experiences in over 650 airports across 148 countries, including a growing number of airport dining and spa offerings worldwide that can be accessed in the same way as lounges. Using the Priority Pass app for iOS and Android, members can quickly and easily discover locations welcoming Priority Pass, instantly check their visit entitlement and use their Digital Membership Card to access airport lounges and experiences.

About THAI

THAI operates the airlines business as a full service carrier, which provides the transportation for passengers, goods, parcels and postal through our domestic and international routes, including a warehousing service, ground handling service, ground equipment services, in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance services. THAI and its alliance has a network of routes covering 30 countries around the world. Throughout the period of more than 60 years in the airline business, THAI aims to focus on safety and quality of service with THAI touches for passenger comfort throughout the journey which have made THAI become one of the best airlines in the world guaranteed by the various awards of recognition.