Priscilla Presley Offers Review Of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Biopic

Elvis Presley’s widow, Priscilla Presley, attended a private screening of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, along with Elvis’ business associate Jerry Schilling.

Elvis stars Austin Butler in the title role. Butler played the Manson Family acolyte, Tex Martin, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’ manager from the mid-1950s onwards. Parker was a Dutch immigrant born Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk.

Priscilla and Schilling attended a private screening at the Warner Bros. Studios. Afterwards, Presley posted her feedback on Facebook. “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she said. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”

Priscilla approves of Butler’s performance. “[He] is outstanding,” she said. “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

And Hanks? “Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was,” wrote Priscilla. “There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.”

Priscilla ended her mini review on a bittersweet note. “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a [director] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

Elvis is Luhrmann’s first feature film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby. It’s set for release in late June. Watch the trailer below.

[embedded content]