Prison employee is Occidental Mindoro’s 40th COVID-19 case

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY –– An employee of the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) is Occidental Mindoro’s 40th confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The Occidental Mindoro provincial government, in a statement issued Friday, said the patient is a 34-year-old female, who had no travel history.

The patient’s swab samples were taken on June 6 as part of expanded testing for prison personnel in the province.

The results returned on Friday from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Occidental Mindoro has 30 active COVID-19 cases, of which 26 are construction personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The province recorded nine recoveries and one death, as of Friday afternoon.

