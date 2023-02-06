Private Function Granted an Exemption to Sell Their New Scratchable Album in South Australia

Melbourne pub-punks Private Function recently announced that the first 3000 vinyl pressings of their new album, 370HSSV 0773H, would feature a scratchable cover. Three Australiana-themed icons will be hidden under the scratch panels, and one of the 3000 copies will feature three identical icons.

Private Function will reward whoever gets their hands on that copy with a signed test pressing of the album, $2999 in cash, and print that person’s face onto every album pressing thereafter. However, due to South Australia’s Lotteries Act, the band were sorry to report that the scratchable cover wouldn’t be available in the state.

South Australia gives Private Function the all clear

South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio was asked about the 370HSSV 0773H ban by Adelaide paper The Advertiser. “There are strict requirements under the Lotteries Act in South Australia for anyone wanting to offer any form of instant win scratchie promotion to ensure consumers are protected,” he said.

However, Soulio was optimistic that “a practical solution” could be found. A few phone calls later, and Private Function were granted an exemption by the SA commissioner, allowing them to sell and distribute the scratchable album covers in South Australia.

Soulio explained the decision in an interview with ABC Radio Adelaide. “The idea that someone is going to become addicted to scratchies by buying multiple albums is probably not a high risk from my point of view,” the commissioner said.

The band responded to the news with typical, tongue-in-cheek hyperbole: “Today is a great day for rock and roll. We thank the South Australian government for working with us and allowing the sales of our new record in your fine state. In an era of political uncertainty, one thing is certain – rock and roll will always prevail.”

370HSSV 0773H will arrive on Friday, 31st March. Pre-orders are open now.

