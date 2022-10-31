Private Function Invoke Metallica and the Stooges on ‘Seize and Destroy’

Private Function have shared their second single for the year – and the second to be lifted from their forthcoming 2023 album. It’s a frenetic ripper titled ‘Seize and Destroy’ that invokes both the raw power of the Stooges, and the 80s thrash metal of Metallica.

“As a teenager I found it weird that the Stooges had a song called ‘Search and Destroy’ and Metallica have a song called ‘Seek and Destroy’,” frontman Chris Penney explains. “So I wrote part three, ‘Seize and Destroy’, which marks the finale of those two songs.” ‘Seize and Destroy’ arrives alongside a video that sees the band performing the track in wintery woodlands, hunted by a demonic Banana in Pyjamas. Watch that below.

Private Function – ‘Seize and Destroy’

[embedded content]

‘Seize and Destroy’ follows on from ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’ back in July. Both songs will feature on the band’s next album – the follow-up to 2020’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? – which is set to arrive early next year.

The new record will mark Private Function’s first album since the addition of two new permanent members earlier this year: guitarists Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester. The album was recorded with Chris Wright at Sunset Pig Studios as a four-piece, with Biancofiore on guitar duties.

Private Function are currently trekking throughout Australia, supporting WAAX on select dates of the band’s tour launching new album At Least I’m Free. That will continue this Friday (4th November) at the Tivoli in Brisbane, with Private Function also supporting on upcoming dates on the Sunshine Coast, in Adelaide, Newcastle, Erica, Ballarat, Melbourne and Torquay. Find tickets here.

