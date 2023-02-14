Private motor vehicle owners can now renew their vehicle registration online

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) launched its online renewal for private motor vehicle registration on Tuesday.

Private vehicle owners can renew their registration at the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) Portal. This initiative is in line with the office’s efforts to digitize its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ngayong araw po na ito, nilulunsad po natin ang ating online renewal for private motor vehicles registration,” LTO Chief Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade said at the launch.

(Today, we are launching the online renewal for private motor vehicle registration.)

FEATURED STORIES

“I am happy to announce that we are taking one step forward towards fully digitalizing our agency… We are once again delivering a commitment to the President and to the people… to make the transactions of the people with LTO easier, simpler, and more convenient,” he added.

The LTO believes the online registration will disentangle transactions in district offices and discourage the use of fixers.

The renewal requires a certificate of cover (COC) from your chosen insurance company and for the vehicle to be inspected by any private motor vehicle inspection center (PMVIC). Currently, there are 101 PMVICs around the country.

Once acquired, the user can then log in at the LTMS portal, select the type of vehicle, renew, encode COC and PMVIC test results, pay, and then print, take a screenshot of their official receipt, or log in through the LTMS portal to show the official receipt as needed.

Renewal rates will remain the same — P240 for motorcycles, P300 for motorcycles with sidecars, P1,600 to P8,000 for cars depending on gross weight and car type.

However, an additional service or utility fee will be asked by bank partners depending on the payment method chosen.

The online renewal is for LTMS-registered vehicles only. This means that the private vehicle should first be registered under the LTMS centralized database.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of January 01, 2023, 10.9 million of 13.9 million registered vehicles are under the LTMS database.

The LTO also reminds the public that the process is applicable for plain vehicle-renewal only.

The process is not mandatory, private vehicle owners can still go to LTO district offices if preferred.

The LTO aims to fully digitalize all other transactions through the LTMS portal by August 30, 2023.—MJ Soriano, INQUIRER.net trainee

RELATED STORIES:

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>