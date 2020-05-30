Private schools, forgotten partners in PH education

With June — the traditional month for the opening of classes — just a day away, education has risen to the top of national discourse. Since March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the public agenda. And since then, classes have been suspended, as part of quarantine protocols.

With the coronavirus disease 2019 threat lingering, President Rodrigo Duterte recently declared that classes should not resume before a vaccine was developed and commercialized. His statement brought attention back to the perennial problems of education in the Philippines.

With this, we hope that renewed attention leads to action that finally addresses those concerns.

Given the necessity of physical distancing, for example, cramped classrooms in public schools is a primary concern. Even the remedy, which is distance or home learning, poses challenges because of the slow internet speed in the Philippines. We concede that little can be done about the problem by August 24, the date given for the start of the new academic year.

The good part is that the Department of Education (DepEd) seems determined to find a way for classes to start in August. The department’s secretary proposed alternative ways to deliver instruction, including the use of radio and mobile phones, among other things.

Another education official has reported that teachers were being trained to work in the new normal.

What we miss from the discourse on education is the need for the private sector to play a significant role. Outside of DepEd, there are only a few people in government who appreciate private education.

Most legislators and policymakers ignore that the 1987 Constitution states that the private sector plays a complementary role with the public sector in the educational system. And as the country ramps up its economic recovery effort, national leaders should recognize that the private-education sector plays a helpful, if not vital, role.

With regard to cramped classrooms, for instance, private schools can ease the decongestion by admitting more students. Of course, the government has been doing just that through its voucher program, which gives subsidies to students who can choose to use them for admission in private schools.

This voucher program should be expanded even more. Sadly, not a few in Congress were inclined to reduce the allotment for student subsidies in this year’s national budget. The private education sector has had to fend off legislative initiatives that undermine the economic viability of private schools, such as bills that prohibit “No tuition, no exam” policies.

Instead of undercutting private schools, lawmakers should instead introduce more bills to help poor students cover their education expenses. In most cases, the voucher amount is insufficient to pay for the full cost of tuition in private schools.

Of course, the government should continue building more classrooms and improving educational facilities. But in the short run with the pandemic, private schools offer a clear benefit to the problem of overcrowded classrooms in public institutions. And generally, more private schools are better equipped for distance learning than public schools.

In the long run, more student subsidies will generate a healthy competition between public and private schools. With healthy competition, comes better quality. With private schools absorbing more students, public schools can perform better because their resources would not be stretched beyond limit.

Not spared

Unfortunately, private schools have not been spared from the economic crisis spawned by the pandemic. The private sector has lost P55.2 billion, even if schools open in August, according to the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations or Cocopea. And if school opening is delayed further, losses could balloon to P142.1 billion.

In fact, it has been reported that like other enterprises, some private schools were on the brink of bankruptcy. That would be a tragedy not only to their employees — about 300,000 according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. That would also burden public schools, which would likely have to absorb even more students.

To be clear, assistance to private schools should not be made at the expense of public learning institutions. Both public and private schools deserve support. But if private schools are left to fend for themselves in this twin crisis, that ends up hurting not only the youth but the public-school system as well.