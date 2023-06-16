Probe killing of Negros farmer, 3 family members, CHR urged

MANILA, Philippines— Farmers and peasant rights advocates on Friday called for a thorough investigation on killing of a farmer and three family members in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and peasant human rights watchdog Tanggol Magsasaka reported that before their deaths, the Fausto family “endured a string of red tagging, physical and mental torture, grave coercion, and illegal searches perpetrated by state forces.”

Emelda Fausto, 50, and her two children were killed as they slept in their home on Wednesday night.

Emelda’s husband, 55-year old Rolly, was found dead in a sugarcane field near their hut in Barangay Buenavista, according to reports from Negros-based rights group, September 21 Movement.

According to KMP, witnesses reported that Philippine Army soldiers ransacked the Faustos’ hut, alleging that they were supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade has denied involvement in the killings.

KMP also reported that on March 22, 2022, Emelda was interrogated and harassed by armed men in military and plain clothes who then slaughtered her chickens and stole some P5,000 from their home.

Rolly was reportedly accosted that same day, “tortured and forced to confess his alleged ties with the NPA,” according to KMP.

KMP added that Emelda reported that their residence was forcibly opened and ransacked twice.

KMP coordinator Danila Tabura maintained that the killing of the Faustos is not an isolated incident as numerous killings have previously been reported in the province.

In March 2019, 14 red-tagged farmers were killed in joint operations across Negros Oriental on the grounds that they were alleged NPA members.

In December 2018, five persons were killed Guihulngan City while one was killed in Santa Catalina in simultaneous Negros Oriental police operations.

Two months prior, nine sugar workers in Sagay City, Negros Occidental were massacred.

The Western Visayas police claimed that the killings were part of the NPA’s goal to discredit the Duterte administration.

