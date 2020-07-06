Probe rape-slay of girl, Ilocos Sur gov asks NBI

VIGAN CITY –– Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Luis Singson on Monday said he had requested the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl allegedly by two policemen in San Juan town.

Murder complaints have been filed against the suspects identified as Staff Sergeants Randy Ramos and Marawi Torda, both assigned at the San Juan Municipal Police Station in Ilocos Sur.

“I want the [NBI] to investigate the case despite the police doing their investigation to have a fair investigation. To the family of [the victim], I assure you that we are fully supporting you as we will all seek justice,” Singson said in a radio interview.

“I am assuring everyone that the culprits and others involved in the case will suffer the consequence of what they committed. We want justice. We want a peaceful Ilocos Sur,” Singson added.

The two policemen are now under restrictive custody at the Philippine National Police regional headquarters while under investigation.

A complaint about rape will also be filed against the two cops once the medico-legal examination results done on the victim and her cousin are released.

Initial investigation said the victim, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Cabugao town on July 2, earlier filed a complaint against Ramos and Torda for acts of lasciviousness.

