Producer price index contracts anew

THE producer price index (PPI) for manufacturing remained at a downtrend in July, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

In a report, the PSA said the PPI in July recorded an annual rate of -1.5 percent, slower than the -2.6 percent in June.

In July 2020, the PPI likewise dropped with an annual rate of -4.8 percent.

According to the PSA, the decline in the PPI in July 2021 can be attributed to the annual decreases in the indices of seven industry divisions led by manufacture of wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products that posted a double-digit annual decrement of -22.2 percent.

Other industry groups that posted decline are computer, electronic, and optical products (-17.2 percent), furniture (-17.1 percent), machinery and equipment except electrical (-5.6 percent), manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (-4.3 percent), and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (-0.6 percent).

On the other hand, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, with an annual increase of 15.7 percent, led the 15 industry divisions that recorded positive annual growth rates.

Month-on-month, the PPI for manufacturing in July registered the same growth rate with that of June at 0.8 percent.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

In July 2020, the PPI posted a monthly decrease at -0.2 percent.

“Sixteen industry divisions recorded positive monthly growth rates in July 2021 led by the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products with a monthly increment of 5.9 percent. On the contrary, the PPI of three industry divisions recorded monthly decrements, with manufacture of wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products posting the highest monthly decrement of -7.3 percent. The monthly growth rates of the other three industry divisions were at 0.0 percent,” said the PSA.

The PSA said the PPI for manufacturing “measures the changes in the producer price of key commodities produced by the manufacturing sector.”