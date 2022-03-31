Professional and Proactive in Pursuit of Quality New DFI Factory Certified for Highest IPC Class

TAIPEI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DFI’s (2397) new production facility in Taoyuan, after strict review by IPC certification experts, was officially certified today according to the latest IPC Qualified Manufacturers Listing (QML) J-STD-001/IPC-A-610 Class 3. The facility has fulfilled the acceptance criteria of the international standards for the electronics industry IPC J-STD-001 “Requirements for Soldered Electrical and Electronic Assemblies” and IPC-A-610 “Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies” and has therefore been conferred the corresponding certification. IPC reviewers indicated that the newest version of the certification is more rigorous and difficult to obtain than previous versions. More thorough documentation and qualification materials must be provided by the manufacturer and stronger professionalism and proactiveness are mandatory in the pursuit of quality to meet the QML review requirements.

The IPC QML manufacturer certification is proof that EMS and OEM suppliers can follow IPC standards in manufacturing, assembly, and supply and provide corporate value and quality to reduce risks. As of March 2022, there are only three suppliers in Taiwan listed on the Qualified Manufacturers List (www.ipcvalidation.org), and one of them is DFI.

Chief Operating Officer Gavin Chan stated: “DFI, as an important member within the Qisda Group, focuses primarily on supplying industrial computing technology, PCBA and Systems, which are highly used for factory automation, in-vehicle and smart healthcare applications. The latest IPC QML 001/610 certification obtained by the factory in Taoyuan is a significant milestone for DFI as it demonstrates not only our adherence to product quality standards but also our commitment to our customers.”

DFI was the first business in Taiwan to be certified for IPC QML 001/610 Class 3 in 2016. The certification renewal took place upon the original certification’s expiration in 2021 and following factory relocation to Taoyuan. IPC certification experts approved the company again and DFI was officially conferred the latest IPC QML 001/610 Class 3 Certificate. This certification serves as proof of the high reliability and consistent quality of DFI’s production technologies and embedded products.

IPC reviewers indicated that, due to the updated IPC J-STD-001/IPC-A-610 version, the requirements of the current QML review were now different due to the variance between the old and new versions. DFI’s team, however, spared no effort to provide the documentation and qualification data that were now required after they became aware of the correlation between the updated standards and quality improvement needed to fulfill QML review requirements. They truly lived up to the professional and proactive attitude of DFI in the pursuit of quality.

As a primary equipment supplier within the Qisda Group, DFI focuses on factory automation, in-vehicle applications and smart healthcare. The Company has been committed to the embedded business for years and manufacturing high-quality products has always been a core belief of DFI. DFI insists that its products must comply with regulatory standards and be internationally certified. As an IPC QML trusted resource library, DFI will continue to provide its customers with trust-worthy products and technologies with a long-life cycle well into the future.

