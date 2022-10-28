This is the Professional Forester Exam Result October 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Professional Forester Licensure Exam on October 26-27, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board for Foresters Chairman Neria A. Andin and members Jose A. Lorenzo and Gerardo T. Cabreros administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

FOREST ECOSYSTEM (Forest Botany, Dendrology, Forest Ecology, Forest Soils, Tree Physiology, Forest Entomology, Forest Pathology Forest Biodiversity, Forest Genetics and

(Forest Botany, Dendrology, Forest Ecology, Forest Soils, Tree Physiology, Forest Entomology, Forest Pathology Forest Biodiversity, Forest Genetics and Tree Improvement)

FOREST POLICY AND GOVERNANCE (Forest History, Policy and Administration, Social Forestry and Extension, Forest Protection, Environment and Sustainable Development, Professional Ethics and Values)

(Forest History, Policy and Administration, Social Forestry and Extension, Forest Protection, Environment and Sustainable Development, Professional Ethics and Values) FOREST ENGINEERING AND UTILIZATION (Wood Structure and Identification, Wood Physics and Mechanics, Wood Seasoning and Preservation, Forest Products Utilization, Utilization of Non-Timber Forest Products)

(Wood Structure and Identification, Wood Physics and Mechanics, Wood Seasoning and Preservation, Forest Products Utilization, Utilization of Non-Timber Forest Products) FOREST RESOURCES MANAGEMENT (Forest Biometry, Mensuration and Inventory, Forest Management, Forest Economics and Finance, Range Management, Multiple Uses Forestry, Silvicultural Methods/Systems, Forest Nursery, Forest Plantation)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Professional Forester Exam Result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring foresters can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.