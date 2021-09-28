Profit taking ends PH shares rally

PROFIT taking snapped the five-day gaining streak of the Philippine bourse on Tuesday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index dropped 1.02 percent, or 70.9 points, to close at 6,885.36 while the wider All Shares lost 1.05 percent, or 45.23 points, to finish at 4,284.72.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said investors booked profits, following the market’s previous five-day rally.

“Inflation worries weighed on sentiment amid the rise in global oil prices,” he added.

The continued exit of foreign funds amid the depreciation of the Philippine peso also furthered the decline of the main index, according to Tantiangco.

The market recorded net foreign outflows of P1.94 billion on Tuesday.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, on the other hand, said local shares fell as regional markets saw a “choppy session” and as “Treasury yields rose on economic recovery and inflation worries.”



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Wall Street was in the red overnight as S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped by 0.28 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively. Dow Jones ended with a 0.21-percent gain.

Most neighboring Asian markets followed suit as Tokyo was down 0.19 percent, Seoul lost 1.14 percent, Jakarta slipped 0.15 percent, Singapore declined by 0.72 percent and Bangkok shed 0.22 percent.

Shanghai gained 0.54 percent, Hong Kong climbed 1.2 percent and Ho Chi Minh rose 1.08 percent.

A report from The Associated Press said most Asian indices were in the negative territory as “concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street.”

Despite the decline, trading was strong as net value turnover stood at P9.1 billion, well above the year-to-date average of P7.15 billion.

Only the banks and the properties recorded gains among local sectors at 0.19 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively, while the services index declined the most at 1.82 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.14 billion shares valued at P15.04 billion.

Losers bested winners at 135 to 75 while 38 securities were unchanged.