Profit taking extends PSEi loss

THE main index extended its loss on Friday despite trading upwards for most parts of the day due to profit taking.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell by 0.64 percent, or 44.44 points, to another day low of 6,906.86 while the broader All Shares slipped by 0.38 percent, or 16.33 points, to conclude at 4,338.52.

Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst of Philstocks Financial Inc., said the last minute sell-off prevailed over the market, which furthered its decline.

Tantiangco noted, however, that local shares were in the green for most parts of the day amid the positive spillovers from Wall Street.

The market opened at 6,972.18 and reached an intraday high of 7,076.01 before closing at its low.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose overnight by 0.98 percent, 0.83 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the local bourse declined at closing to “make way for the latest rebalancing addition.”

Most neighboring Asian markets, on the other hand, posted gains.

Tokyo was up 1.34 percent; Shanghai gained 0.67 percent; Hong Kong climbed 0.55 percent; Jakarta improved by 1.02 percent; Singapore added 0.34 percent; Bangkok rose 0.36 percent; and Ho Chi Minh increased by 0.49 percent while Seoul lost 0.11 percent.

Trading was still strong despite the drop as net value turnover stood at P13.48 billion, well above the year-to-date average of P7.22 billion.

Foreign funds also entered the market as net foreign buying amounted to P1.47 billion.

The banks and the miners managed to exhibit gains of 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while the services index led the decline of most local sectors at 1.82 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.9 billion shares valued at P25 billion.

Advancers edged out decliners at 105 to 83 while 46 securities were unchanged.