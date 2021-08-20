Profit taking snaps PSEi’s four-day climb

THE local bourse saw an end to its four-day rally as investors booked profits on Friday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index declined by 1.27 percent, or 85.29 points, to close at 6,633.22 while the wider All Shares dipped by 0.43 percent, or 17.91 points, to conclude at 4,123.72.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said the local market succumbed to profit taking after its fourth day of consecutive gains.

Limlingan added that the recent decision to place the National Capital Region under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until the end of the month helped the shares to “fall less than our neighbors.”

The government on Thursday announced the capital region and the province of Laguna will be under MECQ from August 21 to 31 while Bataan will be under MECQ from August 23 to August 31.

Meanwhile, most neighboring Asian markets were in the red amid concerns on the rising number of cases of the contagious Delta variant.

In an article by The Associated Press, Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank was quoted as saying, “With the number of Covid-19 infections on the rise, especially in the US, the threat from the Delta variant is becoming more apparent spurring cautious risk sentiment.”



Tokyo dropped 0.98 percent, Shanghai was down 1.1 percent, Hong Kong lost 1.91 percent, Seoul fell by 1.2 percent and Ho Chi Minh slumped by 3.3 percent while Jakarta was up 0.64 percent, Singapore gained 0.58 percent and Bangkok climbed 0.21 percent.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, exited the market as it recorded net foreign selling of P175.12 million on Friday.

The local sectors finished bloodied with the holding firms index losing the most at 1.63 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.04 billion shares valued at P6.3 billion.

Advancers edged out decliners at 113 to 78 while 47 securities were unchanged.