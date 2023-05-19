Program Announced for Manly’s Night at the Barracks: Hoodoo Gurus, Tina Arena, Missy Higgins + More

Tina Arena, Hoodoo Gurus, and Missy Higgins have all been locked in to perform as part of the Night At The Barracks series in September and October this year. The Barracks – that is, the North Head Barracks on Sydney’s Nothern Beaches – will host nine shows this year, kicking off with the Hoodoo Gurus on Friday, 15th September and finishing with Tina Arena on Saturday, 7th October.

Elsewhere on the lineup, rock veterans Adalita, Tim Rogers, and Tex Perkins will perform a Rolling Stones Revue, while jazz stalwart James Morrison will present his Motown Experience.

There’ll also be performances from Kate Ceberano (who’ll be appearing with the Metropolitan Orchestra), ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again, and Groove Terminator will team up with the Soweto Gospel Choir for a History of House. See all the dates and details below.

“We’re so thrilled to have this sustainable event return to the area,” Northern Beaches mayor Sue Heins said in a statement. “It is a great drawcard to support local businesses and the entertainment industry while our community and visitors will enjoy performances by singing royalty with a picture-perfect backdrop – it’s the perfect night out.”

It’s shaping up to be another incredibly busy year for Tim Rogers, who has already locked down extensive tours with The Hard-Ons and with his other project The Twin Set. Rogers will also criss-cross the country with his main gig You Am I, performing The Who’s iconic Tommy alongside Sarah McLeod and Hayley Mary. Just another year for Tim Rogers.

Night At The Barracks 2023 Lineup

Friday, 15th September – Hoodoo Gurus

Saturday, 16th September – Missy Higgins

Saturday, 23rd September – Kate Ceberano with The Metropolitan Orchestra

Sunday, 24th September – Tom Burlinson Big Band performs Sinatra and the

Friday, 29th September – Rolling Stones Revue

Saturday, 30th September – Bjorn Again

Sunday, 1st October – James Morrison’s Motown Experience

Friday, 6th October – History Of House

Saturday, 7th October – Tina Arena

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 24th May at 9am via the website.

