Property portal MOGUL names Simon Yio as new managing director

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MOGUL.sg (“Mogul”) has appointed real estate veteran Simon Yio as its new Managing Director, a step taken in line with the company’s aspiration to be a specialized AI-driven property portal with a focus on geospatial analytics. In his new role, Yio is setting out to develop in- and outbound opportunities for the one stop platform and foster relationships with stakeholders while enabling growth.



Simon Yio, Managing Director, MOGUL.sg

Leveraging his experience as among the primary architects designing and implementing various business technology tools for agents, and the main driver for its technology adoption in his previous role, Yio is looking to bring Mogul closer to its goal of building up its competitive edge as a real estate player through geospatial analytics. He is keen to take on the team’s task of using such technology to significantly improve decision-making in real estate in areas like valuation, sale and purchase of property, contracting, negotiations, risk analysis, and planning.

Armed with over 20 years of experience in various roles within the industry, including a tenure with one of Singapore’s largest real estate agencies as a C-suite and Board of Directors member, Yio seeks to enable affordable solutions to address industry gaps and allows address-specific predictions while improving transparency for buyers, sellers, agents, and real estate developers. This will be accomplished through providing visualised data solutions such as 3D maps, instant valuations, data analytics, and selling tools.

“Mogul has been successful in harnessing geospatial data insights to improve productivity and to create hyperlocal, personalised experiences for respective real estate stakeholders. I am certainly looking forward to developing the company further with a clear industrial ambition to change the future of real estate,” Yio said.

Gerald Sim, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mogul.sg is optimistic that Yio’s extensive networks in Singapore and beyond will be instrumental for their business expansion aspirations.

“We are very pleased that Simon Yio has accepted the position of new MD of Mogul. He has been at the forefront of pushing for much needed technology adoption in Singapore’s real estate agency scene in Singapore. His insights will be value-adding as Mogul improves its online suite of services and positions itself as a one-stop property portal,” he said.

In the past year, Mogul has grown over 200% in traffic and recently launched their DataSuite solutions to further empower end users. End users are given the opportunity to sell their properties for 0% commission while still being served by a real estate professional. The valuation tools are linked to home mortgage applications, saving time and costs for all users, and its 3D map also lowers costs for real estate developers in the long run as they offer a much lower cost alternative to building showrooms.

For more information, visit www.mogul.sg/home.

About MOGUL.sg

MOGUL.sg is a real estate platform that aims to provide hassle-free services for home buyers, renters, property sellers, and agents. Founded in 2018, Mogul wants to revolutionize the Singapore property portal market through artificial intelligence. Specifically, it taps on the power of geospatial data from authoritative sources such as OneMap and through Keyword search algorithms. Mogul has launched an interactive 3D Map in its search portal which has attracted the support of premium residential developers such as Guocoland, Victory Land, and Amara Holdings to gain a virtual presence for their yet-to-be-developed projects.