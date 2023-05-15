Protect Children’s Vision: Join the Movement for Universal Eye Screening PublisherTMPaI0NT6.jpg

To address this issue, optometrist and preschool owner Andy Teo has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the “Children Eye Screening Book for Teachers & Parents.” The book is a children’s board book that allows teachers and parents to perform a basic eye screening for children from three years old, featuring easy-to-recognize shapes. The project’s goal is to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of eye problems in children and to encourage more schools in the region to perform universal eye screenings.

Andy’s passion for this project stems from his experience of having a cataract in his right eye as a child and his detection of vision problems in young children as young as two years old in his own preschool. As he frequently volunteered to perform eye screenings for schools in the region, he realised that eye screenings were not mandated, unlike in Singapore where all pre-schoolers receive their 1st eye screening at 5 years old. He believes early detection of eye problems in children is crucial for their learning and development, and wishes to start a movement for more schools in the region to provide a basic eye screening for every child.

Several schools, including AppleTree Preschool (Indonesia), Stella Gracia School (Indonesia), and Avenue Early Years Center (Philippines) in the region have already joined the movement to bring basic eye screening to every child.

“We believe that early detection of eye problems in children is crucial for their learning and development. With this book, we aim to start a movement to provide basic eye screenings for young children through schools and teachers. We hope that this project will help raise awareness about the importance of eye screening and encourage more people to take action to protect their children’s vision.” Says Andy Teo.

The project is seeking funding on Indiegogo, and backers can receive rewards such as a digital eye screener or an eye screening board book. Supporters can also donate eye screening books to schools in disadvantaged communities.

Join the movement to protect children’s vision. Visit the Indiegogo campaign page at https://igg.me/at/eyebook to support the “Children Eye Screening Book for Teachers & Parents” and help ensure that all children have access to basic eye screenings. For more information, please email [email protected].