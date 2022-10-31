Protecting the Best Moments: Reckitt’s brand Dettol named Official Hygiene Partner for the 2022 Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong SevensDettol-x-HK7-Visual.jpg

All-round hygiene protection for world class players and over 30,000 participants at the first Hong Kong Sevens tournament since the pandemic

Engagement with local rugby stars in a series of brand videos shows how Dettol helps ‘protect the best moments’

Renowned former sports anchor Vince Ng to share experience at the tournament on social media

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 October 2022 – As part of its ongoing partnership with the Hong Kong Rugby Union, Reckitt’s brand Dettol is joining as Official Hygiene Partner of the world-renowned Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, helping to implement enhanced hygiene protocols for the tournament. Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the tournament will see 16 teams battle it out over three days from 4th – 6th November 2022.

“At Reckitt, we put people first. This passion drives us in seeking new opportunities to build shared success with our partners from different segments. It is our great honour to collaborate with the Hong Kong Rugby Union once again as part of our deepened partnership, to protect all fans at the first Hong Kong Sevens since the pandemic so that everyone can enjoy the three-day event to the fullest,” said Boudewijn Feith, General Manager, Hong Kong/Taiwan at Reckitt.

“As one of the world’s most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will continue to protect everyone’s best moments with our expertise, to help enable the safe return of more much-anticipated mass events.”

In keeping with Reckitt’s purpose in pursuit of a healthier and cleaner world built on the foundation of good hygiene, Dettol will promote positive public hygiene practices and provide easy access to its widely trusted hygiene and disinfectant products for supporters, players, and officials throughout the weekend.

Providing All-rounded Protection with Dettol’s Extensive Range of Products

Throughout the three-day extravaganza of international rugby revelry, Dettol will provide all-round onsite hygiene protection with the setting up of Dettol hand sanitizer stations at over 130 spots covering the executive suites, concourse, entrances and security check zones across the Hong Kong Stadium. Dettol disinfectant products will be used in the comprehensive sanitisation protocols of the players’ changing rooms, and Dettol will provide personal hygiene and disinfectant solutions as care packages to the players. This extensive protection is the key to ensure a safe and confident return of mass participatory events like the Hong Kong Sevens.

Engaging Local Star Players and Popular Sports Influencers throughout the Campaign

With the goal of vividly illustrating how Dettol can protect everyone’s best moments, star players from the Hong Kong Team and popular sports influencers have been engaged throughout the campaign. Players from the Men’s and Women’s team have taken part in three brand videos encouraging good personal hygiene protection practices using Dettol’s products such as hand sanitiser and body wash. The players used these practices to protect the most important moments in a game, such as the half-time break and victory celebrations. Renowned TV and sports programme host Johnny Hui Pok-man narrated the videos, and his lively commentary helps convey the brand’s messages in an impactful and engaging manner.

In order to share the fast and furious rugby action and Dettol’s enhanced hygiene protocols with those outside of the stadium, Dettol also engaged former sports news anchor Vince Ng as an onsite commentator. He will report on the best moments of the long-awaited tournament, interact with spectators and share across social media throughout this unmissable event.

“We are thrilled to have Reckitt and Dettol’s continued support for our flagship event. This engagement follows Dettol’s successful Principal Partnership of the Hong Kong Rugby Premiership. As the first Hong Kong Sevens tournament since the pandemic, the partnership with a globally trusted hygiene brand like Dettol is instrumental in helping us return safely and successfully.”

“The wait is now over and we are looking forward to welcoming the crowd back at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, and bringing more truly unforgettable moments to all,” said Bryan Rennie, Head of Commercial and Business Development of the Hong Kong Rugby Union.

Globally, Dettol has partnered with many leading organizations and supported major events worldwide, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the English Football Association (FA), Cricket Australia, Hilton Hotels, and British Airways, to deliver its brand purpose of protecting what people love — be that families, sports, or day-to-day life moments.

