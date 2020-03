“‘Protective boy friend’: Seth Fedelin at Andrea Brillantes, umamin sa tunay na estado ng kanilang relasyon”

Roundball Roundup: 5 in a row + League Fits with Alema How have the Jazz won 5 in a row? JP examines that question and looks at the focus for the next couple of defensive teams.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Pascal Siakam - Key Matchup As he patrols the paint, Rudy Gobert sees the entire floor in front of him.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is healthy, comfortable and reminding everyone just how good he is BOSTON • “They’re quiet tonight!” Donovan Mitchell shouted. “They’re quiet!”

The Roundup—Conley, Clarkson lead Jazz past Celtics for fourth straight win Utah's roller coaster of a season continued Friday night as the Jazz traveled to Boston and beat the Celtics 99-94 Friday night.