Proto101 Hosts a Series of Successful Fashion Pop Ups In Seattle

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Proto101, the sustainable fashion brand built from some of the industry’s top professionals, hosted their first pop-up live event in Seattle, Washington from Thursday August 12th to Saturday, the 14th.

Proto101 is a sustainable clothing company designing high-quality, long-lasting, versatile everyday wardrobe staples with an ethical supply chain; an antidote to disposable fast fashion. Proto101 is founded on the philosophy that clothing can look good, feel good, and do good.



The event was held to promote the launch of their women’s new line of sustainable basics in addition to their existing line of men’s tees. The team at Proto101 partnered up with Gold Bar, one of Seattle’s most popular bars, to host the event with the entire street closed for outdoor seating and pedestrians. The pop-up was full of energy and excitement with a live DJ, specialty cocktails, exclusive promos and giveaways that had the whole block participating.

The location was primed for success and foot traffic, being located near Amazon’s offices, the weekend farmer’s market, and a music festival hosted by Refill live. In an interview with co-founder Rafael Soto, he told us that the pop-up felt like anything but work, but rather a party with friends and loved ones.

Thanks to the live music, incredible vibes, and quality fashion, Proto101’s fashion pop-up was a big success attracting guests from retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Zulily who came to celebrate the new sustainable brand.

In addition to launching their women’s and men’s line, Proto101 surprised their guests with exclusive access to their unreleased collection of French Terry sweatpants and sweatshirts in a neutral palette that includes camel, grey, and olive (launch ETA November 2021).



Proto101 isn’t just a sustainable fashion brand – they plant a tree for every garment sold – what really makes Proto101 unique is how they solve everyday problems with their simple, streamlined designs. Proto101’s dresses are designed with pockets – finally, women get pockets – and hoodies have secure zip pockets for keys and cards so you always have a place for your important items. And their Supima cotton stretch tees are engineered to perform like your active gym tee, engineered with moisture wicking so you’re not worried about sweat patches.

With their first successful pop-up and rapidly growing DTC business, Proto101 is gaining momentum and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. Based on the stellar feedback, Proto101 added a second pop-up event in Seattle, WA that took place September 17th through the 19th, , and are scouting their next cities and locations.

For more information on the sustainable fashion brand and their next pop up locations, you can visit their website at:

https://proto101.com