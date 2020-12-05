“‘Proud ako ikaw ang nanay ko’: Ice Seguerra pays tribute to mother”

Ice Seguerra shares his special message for his mom more than two weeks after his father, Decoroso ‘Dick’ Seguerra, passed away due to prostate cancer.

Ice Seguerra took to social media on Thursday, December 3, to pay tribute to his mother, Caridad “Caring” Yamson-Seguerra.

The singer shared his special message for his mom more than two weeks after his father, Decoroso “Dick” Seguerra, passed away due to prostate cancer.

READ: Ama ni Ice Seguerra, pumanaw na

“Gusto ko lang ipagmalaki itong napakatatag (at yes, sexy) na babaeng ito,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never met someone na kasing tatag kagaya ng nanay ko. The past few months has been extremely hard for all of us but lalo na sa kanya. Pero never nag give up, never napagod, at punong puno nang pagmamahal niyang inalagaan si Pogi at ang aming buong pamilya. Hindi pa rin niya nalilimutan magluto ng mga paborito naming pagkain, maglinis ng bahay, at kung ano ano pa,” he added.

Ice said he and his family get their strength from their mother as they mourn the loss of their father.

READ: Ice Seguerra recalls how he got his love for singing from his father: ‘Namimiss ko yung boses mo, Pogi’

“We get her strength from her at Diyos ko, parang hindi siya nawawalan. At 79, she’s still active (except for GERD issues). Alam ko, kating kati na yan mag ballroom at isuot ang mga damit niyang mabababa ang neckline at kita ang cleavage,” said Ice.

“She’s been through a lot. Pero ni minsan hindi siya nag give-up,” he added.

The “Pagdating ng Panahon” hitmaker ended his post by expressing his love for his mom.

“Sobrang proud ako ikaw ang nanay ko, mama. Mahal na mahal kita. You da best!!!” he said.