“Proud moment: Dimples Romana shows off daughter’s talent in sewing”

Actress Dimples posted pictures of a pair of pants sewed by her daughter Callie using a sewing machine she and her husband Boyet Ahmee had bought for their daughter despite having “zero experience at sewing and no formal lessons with a machine”.

“The power of giving your children the freedom to be.”

This is what Dimples Romana said as she showcased her daughter Callie’s talent in sewing.

In an Instagram post on Friday, April 24, the actress posted pictures of a pair of pants sewed by Callie using a sewing machine she and her husband Boyet Ahmee had bought for their daughter despite having “zero experience at sewing and no formal lessons with a machine.”

“See what my super talented [Callie] made today,” wrote Dimples as caption.

Dimples went on to share that when Callie was 10, she took summer lessons for design under young fashion designer Gabbie Sarenas at the School of Fashion and Arts Design Institute in Makati.

“Eto, sixteen na siya ngayon and looks like she hasn’t lost her interest in making and design,” she continued.

“Looks like my not so baby baby discovered a new talent during the quarantine. So proud of you ate. Tahian mo na ako ng damit para sa trabaho,” she added.

On a side note, Dimples said she’s grateful that her children are learning essentials skills in life.

“Callie sa pagtatahi at si Alonzo (her youngest child) sa pagsaing ng bigas. Priceless,” she said.

Callie had just started her own YouTube channel, where fans can expect “a lot of growing up, parenting, cooking, baking, kulitan, and so much more,” according to Dimples.