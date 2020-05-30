Proud promoter of Pinoy produce

Entering the food business was a solution for the young entrepreneur to ease the burden of his parents having to send him to medical school. Along the way, he created a platform to showcase local products made from high quality ingredients.

Nolasco C. Aviles Jr. Managing Director Farmyard

LOCAL products have become increasingly popular these past couple of years. Many people, including celebrities, have been promoting food, clothes, furniture, accessories and designs — pretty much anything under the sun — that are “proudly Filipino.”

Nolasco C. Aviles Jr., managing director of Farmyard, had the same idea when he started his business nearly four years ago at 22. In college, RJ, as he is called (the reverse of “Jr.”), studied nutrition at the University of the Philippines Los Baños with every intention of taking up medicine afterward. However, the entrepreneurial spirit in him won out.

Out of the comfort zone

“My family owns a few businesses,” 25-year-old RJ explains, citing his father’s vending machines and industrial repair company, as well as Aviles The Original Bulalo, a restaurant that has been in their family since 1965. When the founder, his grandmother, passed away, his parents took over and later opened another branch.

“I no longer wanted to be a burden to my parents by having them send me to [medical] school,” he says.

RJ showed a real yearning to strike out on his own. Asked why he did not join the family business, he says: “Gusto ko na sarili kong pagsisikap at pinaghirapan ko (I want [my business] to be born from my own hard work). I really wanted to go out of my comfort zone.”

“My parents are my support system,” he adds. “Whatever happens to me or my business, they can teach me the things I need to learn, kaya medyo kampante ako (which is why I am confident about) entering the food business.”

While deciding on his concept, he came across Carmen’s Best, the artisanal ice cream brand. “They were not yet well-known at the time and were looking to expand their market,” RJ recalls. “I approached the founder, Paco Magsaysay, and asked him if I could resell the products.” It was ideal; RJ needed only a small amount as initial capital. He bought a freezer one square meter in size, which he put beside his mother’s freezers, and eventually attracted the restaurant’s customers.

“Later on, sineryoso ko na ‘yung business until nag-expand ang market ko (I got serious about the business until my market grew],” he says, recalling when he registered his business with the Department of Trade and Industry and acquired business permits.

“I’m very thankful to Paco and Carmen’s Best,” RJ declares. “They were very helpful in helping me promote my business, as well.” Carmen’s Best would point its customers in Calamba, Laguna, his way, as RJ is based there. “Eventually, I tapped their sister company, Holly’s, which sells dairy products.”

In 2017, RJ entered the field of food retail. He joined bazaars at Alabang Town Center, as Calamba was not yet as developed as it is today. The beginning of Farmyard was a slow burn. “It took me three to four months to build a solid client base,” he says. He sustained “a lot” of losses in the first few months, but found his stride during the “ber”-months (in the Philippines, the months ending with “ber,” such as September, October, November and December). “That’s when I peaked,” he adds.

To bolster his business know-how, RJ enrolled in retail management at the Ateneo de Manila University-Center for Continuing Education that year, and a certified professional manager mini-MBA course at the International Federation of Professional Managers Philippines this year.

World-class products

RJ’s brainchild, Farmyard, is a food distribution company that supports locally made products. “We offer world-class Filipino products made from only the highest quality ingredients and are of premium brands,” he says. In choosing what brands to carry, this Lagueño is very discerning and guided by his advocacy to support Filipinos and farming communities.

In line with this, RJ introduces Farmyard Harvest, the firm’s farm-to-table concept that will provide fresh produce that helps small-scale farmers economically. “Ang daming tinatapon lang ‘yung crops nila [there are many farmers who just throw away their crops],” he points out. He plans to connect with farming communities in Calauan and Los Baños. He also plans to support community outreach programs led by JCI Philippines, a nonprofit organization which he plans to join.

Farmyard’s energetic head, RJ Aviles (above, far right), with his MBA classmates; and

two items from his company’s product range, Holly’s milk (right, top) and Carmen’s Best

artisanal ice cream. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Apart from Carmen’s Best and Holly’s, Farmyard currently carries Agila, a gourmet meats company owned by Chef Rolando Laudico that produces nonprocessed sausages, bacon and pepperoni, to name a few; some Delimondo products; Davao’s Malagos Chocolate; and Groli, a matcha chocolate brand and RJ’s very own startup.

RJ shortly moved Farmyard online as his two pop-up stores in Alabang Town Center and Powerplant Mall are closed due to the pandemic. His depots are also closed for the safety of both staff and customers. “We’re now in the process of forming our safety protocols, so I’m ordering PPEs (personal protective equipment) for my employees,” he says.

This entrepreneur is also grateful for delivery couriers like Grab and Lalamove. “Nakakatulong talaga sila, lalo na ngayon [They’re a huge help, especially during this time],” he says. For now, RJ is focusing on looking for community resellers to help them expand and provide jobs, as well.

“I don’t want to romanticize the pandemic or anything,” RJ says, “but this really teaches business owners to recalibrate their businesses. If you can’t adapt, you can’t survive.” He is also taking this time to reconnect with his old customers, especially since visiting his stores and depots is not possible.

To deal with the current challenges, RJ goes back to his mission and vision: “It comes down to my why’s in life — why did I start doing this in the first place? I also remember my dreams for myself, my family and my employees. They have families to support, too.”

Despite the hurdles, RJ maintains a work-life balance. In his free time, he works out, connects with friends in the community, and spends time with his two dogs — a Pomeranian and a Shih Tzu — and with his family. “I still live with my parents. My brother and sister have their own families, but we live in a compound.”

He also enjoys self-improvement and learning, watching TED Talks and reading motivational books. “Sabi nga [It is said], if you want to be successful, surround yourself with successful people,” he says.

The Farmyard head leaves some nuggets of wisdom for those aspiring to build businesses: “Always grow and grow. It doesn’t matter how you start, but how you grow. Failure is a part of it; it teaches more than success can. Remember always to calculate your risks and go with the learning curve. Most importantly, believe in yourself and in God.”

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODEL

My mom. She keeps me grounded and humble.

GOALS

To finish my master’s degree in business administration in order to help my parents with their business; build a small-scale farm; and own a house and lot

FIRST PAYING JOB

I conducted private consultations as a nutritionist.

MORNING RITUAL

Drink water, take medicines and vitamins, and then work out

SPECIAL SKILLS

I can mimic voices and do impressions of actors like Lea Salonga, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith.

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

About four to five hours daily