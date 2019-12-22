“#ProudAteMoment: Kim Chiu turns emotional as brother becomes a commercial pilot”
After flying solo planes for more than a year, Kim Chiu’s brother John can now fly commercial planes.
Kapamilya star Kim Chiu couldn’t be any prouder of her little brother John as the latter officially becomes a commercial pilot.
Chiu, whose brother became a solo pilot in 2018, said she’s grateful to end her year with a piece of good news – seeing her brother fulfill his promise to her and not failing the trust he has given her.
“What a way to end this year. Literally with a bang! Woke up with a good news! All in His name. Salamat papa Jesus! After all the hard work and patience, this is it john! Thank you for not giving up and thank you for fulfilling your promise to me and most especially Thank you for not failing my trust in you,” she wrote.
The 29-year-old Kapamilya star said she feels emotional, sharing how she cried on the phone when she found out about the good news.
“Literally crying while typing this! Congratulations Captain John! Your greatest dream has turned into reality now through hard work, proper motivation, and perseverance! Being far is difficult, tears over the phone but you made it,” Kim said.
The Love Thy Woman actress, whose mom passed away in 2013, ended her post by writing: “Never been this proud John Congrats! I’m sure mama is smiling now in heaven and is super proud of you.”
Meanwhile, Kim’s celebrity friends such as Maja Salvador, Dimples Romana, and Kakai Bautista also congratulated her brother.
