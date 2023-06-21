Proudly presenting Asia-Pacific’s certified Top Employers 2023

SINGAPOREJune 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This year in January, the 2023 certified Top Employers were recognised for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices. We are proud to announce that in addition to these organisations, there have been an additional 49 Top Employers added to the Top Employers community, of which 11 of them are from Asia-Pacific.



These are the organisations certified as a Top Employer for 2023 in Asia-Pacific

Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognising excellence in people practices. Participating companies in the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme are validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice.

In 2023, Top Employers Institute has certified over 2 100 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics.

In 2022 and 2023, the return to ‘normal’ has been more difficult than anticipated for many organisations. However, while many imagined that the challenges of the last few years would be left behind, it was not the case. Across the globe, companies need to show their commitment to meeting the changing needs of their employees and the broader world around them.

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, observed: “The turbulence impacting the workforce over the last few years has led many organisations to rethink how they approach the changing dynamics of work. Yet, despite all this change, certified Top Employers have continued to go above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace.”

These newly certified Top Employers join a community of organisations across the world in their pursuit of meeting the changing needs of workers. The Top Employers that have been certified in Asia-Pacific are:

WS Audiology Singapore

Mitr Phol Group Thailand

Alcon China

FrieslandCampina Malaysia

Emids Technologies Private Limited India

Acciona Philippines

Abudawood Pakistan

BAT China

WuXi AppTec

KSB China

Shiseido China

Billy Elliott, Regional Director for APAC at Top Employers Institute stated: “Congratulations to the 11 newly certified organisations joining the other 321 Top Employers 2023 from 22 different Asia Pacific countries. These organisations continuously work hard to offer the best possible employee experience underpinned by world class people strategies and HR practices. All 2023 Top Employers in Asia Pacific have credibly proven to play a pivotal role in making the world of work a better place for their employees”.

In 2023, Top Employers Institute has worked with certified Top Employers to produce Top Employers Inspire 2023, the World of Work Trends Report 2023 and several other compelling events and reports about the latest trends in people practices.

Click here for the complete list of 2023 Top Employers: https://bit.ly/3N6HKm4

