PRRD to new AFP, PNP officers: Be loyal to flag, Constitution

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) on Friday urged the newest commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to be loyal to the country above all else.

In his speech during the simultaneous commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Masidlawin” Class and the Philippine National Police Academy’s “Mandayug” Class of 2020, Duterte reminded the graduates to stay true to the values they have learned in the course of serving the nation.

“Sinong tutulong [sa] bayan? Who will carry [our] liberty? Who will carry our independence? Who will carry the constitutional duty of due process [and] fair play? These are the things [that] you have to worry [about] after all: Your magna carta and ‒ for all of us [this] is [known as] ‒ the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines. Remain true to that sacred document and remain, as ever, loyal to the Filipino flag,” said Duterte.

“Graduates, that is both a question and a challenge that begs for a response, your response. Think it over. You have all the time to do that. Thereafter, act accordingly,” he added.

Duterte also expressed hope that they would help his administration in making “our society humane and [our] nation, progressive.”

“Graduates, the world is changing, and we have to adapt to the changes lest we lag behind. But like someone else said, ‘We can change in a changing world and yet cling to the unchanging values of life.’ Yes, indeed. Values like love of country, honesty, integrity, concern for the poor and the needy [and] adherence to the rule of law,” he continued.

“I suppose that all of you are imbued with these values. After all, that is what your alma mater prepared [you for]. Let it not be said by anyone later [that] in the conduct of your affairs and performance of your [duties], you failed your alma mater and wasted the efforts of your mentors. Heaven forbid. Sana huwag naman (Yes, hopefully not),” he concluded.