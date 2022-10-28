PRT Shocks Offer Tested and Guaranteed OEM Quality and Performance

With a leading portfolio of more than 1,500 shocks and struts, PRT products are tested according to the highest international standards guaranteeing a reliable and long service life.

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Performance Ride Technology (PRT), one of the largest manufacturers of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, is highlighting the rigorous testing of its products that make them the perfect choice as OEM quality replacements.



With More than 1500 part numbers in S.E.Asia — PRT

Already a market leader with more than 1,500 different part numbers (shocks and struts only) within Southeast Asia, and offering parts for the very latest car models, PRT is keen on giving consumers the best and widest options available no matter their needs.

Tested to the highest standards

Meeting the very stringent OE specifications as well as its own high standards, complete in-house production and assembly of all products – including medium and heavy-duty parts – that allows PRT to oversee the full examination of every part, guaranteeing uniquely high quality.

The various testing includes:

Low and high-velocity testing schedules – allow for regulation of damping settings and associated ride comfort

Endurance – Putting the parts through the paces to ensure durability and behavior over a long period of time remains exceptional

Verification of damping and dimensions – Each batch involves a part being tested on the bench

The TUV/SUD ISO/TS16949 Quality Management System-certified PRT line of shocks and struts remains the best choice for all vehicle types. PRT products are nitrogen-charged to eliminate aeration, which improves driving and handling performance and are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“PRT shock absorbers are strongly tested to guarantee a long service life, improved retention of both fluid and gas, increased seal durability, optimum performance under all conditions and firmer and safer handling with no compromise on comfort. As OE manufacturer, our mission at PRT is always offer the OEM Quality for all our products”, highlights Bruno Bello, Director of Category and Marketing at PRT.

More information about the PRT products in Asian Market can be consulted through ann.budsamalee@add-asia.com (call +66 (61) 541-5546) or through our website www.prtautoparts.com. Follow us in our social networks @prtautopartsasia