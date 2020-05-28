Prysm Launches 225″ LPD World’s Largest Seamless Interactive Display- Preparing Businesses for Pandemic and Post-pandemic World

SAN JOSE, California, BEIJING and DUBAI, U.A.E., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Prysm Inc.,a leading display and visual collaboration solutions provider is creating a new category in the display market by unveiling its World’s largest seamless interactive display – the Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series, 225″ which is 20ft wide and 5ft high. The Prysm LPD 6K Series are interactive large-format displays that offer a panoramic image uninterrupted by seams or bezels.



Prysm launches World’s Largest Seamless Interactive & Energy-Efficient Display

The LPD 6K Series deliver top-notch experiences across different use cases. The flexible, impact-resistant surface offers smooth touch interaction and can be viewed at any distance & at any angle without eye fatigue. The latest interactive LPD is an extremely energy-efficient, shatter-resistant, flexible and offers rollability for transport.

The LPD 6K Series is uniquely optimized for executive briefing centers, command and control centers, training rooms, collaboration and innovation centers. Coupled with Prysm’s visual collaboration platform, it makes meetings, presentations & analysis more engaging and immersive, resulting in better, faster decisions. It is ideal for central monitoring of business processes and workflows across the entire organization.

The new modular design helps speed display integration and permits installation in a variety of locations. The durable front screen – made of a specially coated polycarbonate layer – is rolled into a cylinder for easy transport. It can enter through standard doors and passenger elevators during set-up. The LPD 6K Series 225″ is currently in general availability & shipping to partners & customers.

“We are excited to launch our largest LPD seamless interactive display, the LPD 6K 225″. Prysm has been constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of technology,” said Amit Jain, President and CEO of Prysm. “In today’s challenging business environment, where organizations are looking for interactivity, seamless integration, connectivity and collaboration, we allow teams to work together from any part of the world, saving countless travel hours and resources.”

“Virtual life-like experiences will become so much more important in the new age of reducing travel and commuting to prevent undue health exposures while helping the environment. The LPD 6K 225″ adds to the existing product line; the LPD 6K 190″ and the LPD 6K 135″. The new 225″ form factor allows displaying two large 125″ 16:9 content side-by-side with uncompromised scaling. Simultaneous data and visual feeds can be broadcasted to and from mobile or standalone displays with high cloud security,” said Dr Roger Hajjar, Founder and CTO, Prysm.

