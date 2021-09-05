Psalm property up for bidding

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (Psalm) is soliciting proposals for the second round of public bidding for its property in Mexico, Pampanga.

Interested entities may participate and bid for the Mexico property inclusive of warehouse structures and other land improvements.

The minimum bid price for the power asset is P741.327 million. Psalm said the auction for the property will be on an “as-is, where-is” basis and remittance of full payment is expected.

The deadline for the submission of bids is on October 20 after which the opening of bids will immediately follow.

The bidding will be conducted at the Psalm’s office in Quezon City but proceedings will also be shown by virtual means for those who cannot attend in person.

Prior to that, a pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM on 15 September 2021 to provide an opportunity for prospective bidders to raise questions pertinent to the terms of the sale.

Psalm said an interested party is required to pay a non-refundable participation fee amounting to P100,000 until two business days before the bid submission deadline.



The Mexico property consists of one lot identified as Lot No. 552 per the Cadastral Map of Mexico and is covered by a clean title.

It is formerly the site of the transshipment warehouse facility of the National Power Corp.’s (Napocor) North-Luzon generation and transmission projects at the time of its operations.

By virtue of Republic Act 9136, also known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the property was formally transferred from Napocor to Psalm.

Psalm said the property is appropriate for commercial land development and is highly accessible via the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, MacArthur Highway, and Jose Abad Santos Avenue.