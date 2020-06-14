PSC backs Marcial’s Olympic bid whether or not he goes pro

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) chief Ramon Fernandez and Deputy Executive Director Guillermo Iroy reassured men’s middleweight boxer Eumir Felix Marcial that the PSC fully backs up his bid for Olympic gold whether or not he decides to enter the arena of professional prizefighting.

Eumir Felix Marcial shows his Olympic ticket after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games during the Asia-Oceania boxing Olympic qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan recently. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“We’ll always support anybody who [is] qualified for the Olympics, regardless of personalities, and even those who are qualified to go to the qualification tournaments,” Fernandez told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Sunday

He added that the commission is mandated to support national athletes, particularly Olympians. “It’s the job of the PSC to support athletes participating [in] the Olympics.”

However, Fernandez said Marcial may lose his monthly PSC salary if he turns pro.

This echoed an interview that Ed Picson, executive director of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), had with another major broadsheet last June 13. Picson also cited that once Marcial inks a professional contract with any promotional outfit, he would be under the jurisdiction of the Games and Amusement board.

Regardless of Marcial’s decision, he will receive training and support from the PSC in all other aspects. And if he bags the gold, silver or bronze at the Tokyo Olympics next year from July 23 to August 8, he will get the incentives befitting a medalist.

“Wala namang issue doon. Saka ‘yung mga issues na walang magsuporta sa kanya, eh, ang PSC naman ang talagang nagsusuporta sa kanya. Hindi naman ABAP. ‘Yung sa qualifying, PSC ang gumastos (There’s no issue there. Regarding the issues that no one will support him, the PSC is really the one that does. Not the ABAP. During the Olympic qualifying tournaments, it was the PSC that shouldered everything),” Iroy told The Manila Times in another interview.

“100 percent ‘yung support naman ng PSC sa athletes ‘pag Olympics-bound [sila] (The PSC gives 100 percent support to athletes if they’re Olympics-bound),” added Iroy.

As long as the ABAP endorses Marcial to the PSC, the 24-year-old fighter will still receive his monthly allowance. But Iroy said it would be a different story if the ABAP removes Marcial’s name from the national team lineup, which is unlikely to happen now since he earned a ticket to the 2021 Summer Olympics.

“Huwag siyang mag-worry kasi ang PSC ay nasa likod lang niya (He shouldn’t worry because the PSC is right behind him),” assured Iroy.

Picson was unavailable for comment, but the ABAP President Ricky Vargas said, “I have remained quiet to present.”

Marcial, the men’s middleweight gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games last December, declined to talk about the issue though, saying he was just eager to gun for gold in the Tokyo Games after securing an Olympic spot when he captured the gold medal in the 2020 Asia-Oceania boxing qualifying tournament last March.