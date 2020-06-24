PSE closes BGC headquarters after employee tests positive for Covid-19

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) temporarily closed its headquarters and trading floor in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday for decontamination after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a memorandum issued on the same day, PSE assured that stock market trading remained unhampered as trading participants were equipped to conduct offsite trading.

Business functions of the PSE, likewise, would continue as alternative work arrangements have been put in place.

“We are deeply concerned that one of our employees tested positive for Covid-19. Because of this, we need to take the appropriate steps to curb the spread of the virus. We are closing down our premises for decontamination and for any other necessary measures to ensure that the health of our employees will not be [compromised,]” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said in a separate statement.

PSE added that employees and traders who reported to work early Wednesday were asked to vacate the premises.

Further, PSE asked the employees who have been in close contact with the staff to undergo self-quarantine and said they would be assisted for Covid-19 testing.

Contact tracing will also be initiated by the Exchange to identify individuals who have been in close contact with the employee while in the premises of PSE.

“We will abide by the protocols prescribed by the DTI-DoLE Interim Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of Covid-19 in the event a worker is suspected or confirmed as having Covid-19,” Monzon said.