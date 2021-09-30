PSE closes Q3 in green

THE Philippine shares furthered its gains on Thursday and concluded the third quarter in the positive territory.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.27 percent or 18.77 points to 6,952.88, while the wider All Shares climbed 0.67 percent or 28.83 points to end at 4,325.84.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said the market continues to consolidate at its current levels.

Mangun said investors are being “more optimistic” which is “resulting in higher valuations despite the sluggish pace of recovery in the fundamentals of most companies.”

He added that investors are also banking on a stronger fourth quarter, which “gives a lot of consideration to the beginning of the campaign season for the 2022 national elections.”

“We expect to see the PSEi to move in a sideways trend channel as investors and fund managers perceive current price ranges to be fairly valued considering the current internal and external risks,” Mangun noted.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the market climbed, following the sentiment in the US as pending home sales data showed faster rebound.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 0.26 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively, while Nasdaq lost 0.24 percent overnight.

Onshore, Limlingan said the August unemployment rate, bank lending data and manufacturing data will provide cues to the possible direction of the local bourse in October.

Foreigners were still sellers as the market recorded net outflows of P346.7 million.

Most local sectors were in the green led by industrial at 2.19 percent, while the properties and banks lost 0.79 percent and 0.48 percent each.

Total volume turnover was at 1.54 billion shares valued at P9.88 billion.

Gainers bested losers at 115 to 78, while 51 securities were unchanged.