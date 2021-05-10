PSE INDEX BOUNCES BACK TO 6,300

The local bourse snapped its losing streak and opened the trading week in the 6,300 territory amid lighter selling pressure.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) climbed 0.94 percent or 58.70 points to 6,317.41, while the broader All Shares gained 0.76 percent or 29.28 points to close at 3,906.71 on Monday.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said the market ended higher on lighter selling pressure.

“Gains were mainly from holding firms that took heavy losses last week and ICT (International Container Terminal Services Inc.) that has been on a roll lately, thanks to its outstanding first quarter figures,” Mangun said.

Mangun noted, however, that sentiment remains the same, despite the market’s rally.

“Investors are still very cautious, which we expect will continue until we see more progress on the inoculation,” Mangun explained.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, on the other hand, said “bets began to pour on the latest first quarter gross domestic product figures, more earnings releases and the possible easing of US monetary policy following the weaker April jobs report.”

All local sectors survived with mining and oil improving the most at 1.97 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.05 billion shares valued at P4.57 billion.

Winners outpaced losers, 116 to 97, while 46 securities were unchanged.