PSE index sinks to 6,300

THE local stock plunged down the 6,300 territory on Friday as sentiment remained haunted by the continuous rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plummeted by 3.61 percent, or 236.38 points, to its intraday low of 6,320.19 while the broader All Shares dropped 2.04 percent, or 82.99 points, to conclude at 3,976.94.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said the sentiment was bearish as the country continued to record a surged number of daily Covid-19 cases.

The detection of more cases of the Delta variant also contributed to the pessimism, according to Tantiangco.

The Philippines saw 13,711 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday, hiking the total to 1,713,302.

Meanwhile, the local health authorities on Thursday reported 177 more cases of the contagious Delta variant, bringing the total to 627.

Tantiangco noted that the losses the local bourse booked for the most part of the trading day was exacerbated by a last-minute sell-off.

The PSEi opened at 6,564.78 and recorded a high of 6,588.44 before closing at its day low.

For his part, Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said the market fell as “tracker funds following the PSEi had to rebalance their portfolios to allow ACEN (AC Energy) and CNVRG (Converge ICT) to be included in their portfolios as several names were top sliced at MOC (market-on-close).”

Most neighboring Asian markets were likewise in the red.

A report from The Associated Press said Asian stocks slipped “ahead of more regional economic releases that could hint at how the Delta variant is affecting growth.”

Tokyo was down 0.14 percent, Shanghai shed 0.24 percent, Hong Kong declined by 0.48 percent, Seoul fell by 1.16 percent, Singapore dropped 0.63 percent and Bangkok lost 0.23 percent. Ho Chi Minh improved by 0.3 percent. Jakarta was flat.

Despite the plunge, trading improved as net value turnover stood at P14.14 billion, which is above the year-to-date average of P7.25 billion.

Foreign funds continued to flow in as the local market posted net foreign buying of P259.73 million.

Only the banks escaped the slump among local sectors as it inched up by 0.02 percent while the conglomerates shrunk the most at 5.21 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.93 billion shares valued at P14.36 billion.

Decliners outpaced winners at 134 to 63 while 45 securities were unchanged.