PSE to adopt three-level circuit breaker system

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is set to adopt a three-level circuit system beginning May 4 to help manage the increased volatility in the stock market after the short trading halts it experienced in March.

In a statement on Thursday, the exchange said the configuration of the new setup was completed by Nasdaq and tested by its Market Operations Division.

“Our first step to address this [market] volatility was to reduce the lower static threshold of securities from 50 percent to 30 percent. We followed this up with the addition of two circuit-breaker levels to give the entire market a breather when these are triggered,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Monzon was quoted as saying in the statement.

Under the new system, the Level 1 circuit breaker would still follow the original policy introduced in 2008, which implements a 15-minute trading halt once the PSE index (PSEi) drops by 10 percent from its previous closing.

Level 2 would be triggered when the PSEi falls by 15 percent and would mean a 30-minute trading halt, while Level 3 would halt trading for one hour should the market plunge by 20 percent.

These levels could only be triggered once per trading day.

“In case the higher level is breached first, the lower level circuit breaker will no longer be triggered on that trading day,” the PSE explained.

“Finally, a circuit breaker will not be triggered, if doing so will result in having less than five minutes of continuous trading prior to the pre-close, which is presently at 12:45 p.m. under the shortened trading schedule,” it said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved of the new system.

“The adjustments are emergency measures necessary to protect investors and maintain order in the market,” SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino said in a separate statement.

Since its implementation in September 2008, the previous single level circuit breaker has been triggered four times, the first being in October 2008.

This was followed by those on March 12, 13 and 19, 2020, all caused by news related to the coronavirus disease 2019 and its presence in the country.