PSEi breaches 7,000 territory

The Philippine index finished slightly above the 7,000 territory on Wednesday amid continued hopes on the country's better pandemic situation and Wall Street's improvement overnight.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) climbed 1.09 percent or 76.21 points to 7,057.45, while the broader All Shares added 1.17 percent or 50.97 points to end at 4,409.14.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the market sustained its gains on the back of “optimism towards the country's improving Covid-19 situation.”

The Philippines logged 9,868 additional Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2.62 million.

Tantiangco continued that the local bourse also took positive cues from the US markets and furthered Wednesday's climb.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose overnight by 0.92 percent, 1.05 percent and 1.25 percent, respectively.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said the main index “rode on the positive momentum in the US last night after the rout in tech stocks.”

Trading was strong as net value turnover amounted to P8.95 billion, settling above the year-to-date average of P7.16 billion.

Foreigners remained sellers, however, as the market recorded net outflows of P356.05 million.

The properties exhibited the biggest gains among local sectors at 2.36 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.71 billion shares valued at P9.55 billion.

Advancers edged out losers at 113 to 92, while 41 securities were unchanged.