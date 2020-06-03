PSEi breaks into 6,200 on recovery hopes

The stock market extended its rally for a third straight day as hopes of economic recovery in the country and around the world continue to boost investor sentiment.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) rose by 3.66 percent or 220.48 points to finish at its intraday high of 6,245.65, while the broader All Shares climbed by 3.001 percent or 106.59 points to close at 3,658.31.

“The local market extended its gains today (Wednesday), still riding on economic recovery hopes brought by the easing of restrictions” here and overseas, Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Japhet Tantiangco explained.

The resumption of operations of many businesses as local quarantine measures are relaxed sparked optimism as investors expect the economy to recuperate in the succeeding quarters, he said.

Tantiagco also attributed the climb to Wall Street’s continued rally on Tuesday night (local time), when the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed by 1.05 percent, 0.82 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said local stocks rose as “traders focused on the reopening of regional economies from the coronavirus pandemic, even amid [the] civil unrest [in] the US.”

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcers on May 25 — which was captured on video — continued in major American cities.

Many of these protests are peaceful, but some have turned violent. Many protesters have defied the curfews imposed by city officials and continued to demonstrate their outrage over Floyd’s murder and other men before him who were killed because of their race.

Limlingan also listed four key risks to the market: the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, the US unrest, and the American general elections in November.

Asian markets also jumped. Tokyo gained 1.29 percent, Shanghai inched up by 0.07 percent, Hong Kong climbed by 1.37 percent, Seoul rose by 2.87 percent, Jakarta was up 1.93 percent, Singapore improved by 3.29 percent and Ho Chi Minh increased by 0.67 percent.

In Manila, all sectors closed in the green, with property gaining the most at 5.78 percent.

Total value turnover was at 1.31 billion shares, valued at P8.25 billion, which, Tantiangco said, meant the rally on Wednesday had “conviction.” Net foreign selling, meanwhile, was at P329.35 million.

Gainers led losers, 143 to 59, while 44 securities remained unchanged.