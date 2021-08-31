PSEi closes August in the green

Last minute buying on Tuesday enabled the local bourse to conclude the month in positive territory despite trading in the red for most parts of the day.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) increased by 1.01 percent or 68.82 points to its intraday high of 6,855.44, while the broader All Shares gained 0.51 percent or 21.47 points to finish at 4,225.58.

The main index opened at 6,786.11 and dropped to a low of 6,651.01 before closing at its day high.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the market was mostly in the red as “investors priced in the wider economic losses brought by the extension of the strict quarantine measures in the National Capital Region and in other areas of the country.”

The government on Saturday announced that the capital region would remain under the second strictest modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from September 1 to 7.

The quarantine classification extends to 15 other areas in the country namely, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City and Cagayan de Oro City.

Tantiangco added that worries on the pandemic also weighed on the sentiment amid the still surging number of local daily cases.



The Philippines saw 22,366 additional Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest tally since the pandemic started, but 1,827 were logged on Tuesday.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, on the other hand, attributed the climb to window dressing and the latest MSCI rebalancing.

“In addition, sentiment got a boost as overseas equities edged higher on Monday led by tech stocks,” Limlingan continued.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed 0.43 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, overnight, while Dow Jones slipped by 0.16 percent.

Most Asian markets likewise posted gains.

Tokyo was up 1.08 percent, Shanghai gained 0.45 percent, Hong Kong rose by 1.33 percent, Seoul climbed by 1.75 percent, Jakarta inched up by 0.09 percent, Bangkok added 0.42 percent and Ho Chi Minh improved by 0.25 percent. Singapore lost 1.25 percent

Meanwhile, trading was strong as net value turnover stood at P13.8 billion, well above the year-to-date average of P7.20 billion.

Foreign funds also flowed in as net foreign buying amounted to P306.96 million.

Net foreign buying is already on a six-day streak averaging P390.10 million per day, Tantiangco noted.

The industrial index led the local sectors as it climbed by 2.05 percent, while the banks were the sole decliner at 0.67 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.92 billion shares valued at P14.85 billion.

Losers edged out winners at 120 to 65, while 55 securities were unchanged.