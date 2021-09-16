PSEi gains 1.28%, closes at 6,968.48

PHILIPPINE shares climbed on Thursday as investors went bargain hunting after days of decline mainly due to the granular lockdowns against the spread of the mew variants of Covid-19.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 88.23 points or 1.28 percent to close at 6,968.48, while the broader all shares index went up by 45.90 points or 1.07% to finish at 4,323.53.

“Today, [the] market went on bargain hunting after 3 days down as we start with the localized thru granular lockdown on further ease of restrictions thru GCQ level with overseas remittance higher as compared to last year,” Diversified Securities Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan.

The market opened at 6,893.54 and reached an intraday high of 6,968.43 and a day low of 6,885.70.

Luis Limlingan, Managing Director of Regina Capital Development Corp., said “The Philippines and the rest of the region scored solid gains after several lackluster sessions that had left the market primed for bargain hunting. Surging energy stocks contributed to the upbeat performance both here and abroad, while investors remain fixated on next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.”

Onshore, all sectoral indices closed in the green on Thursday. Services climbed 44 points or 2.41 percent to 1,871.30, while property gained by 66.14 points or 2.20 percent to 3,075.79.

The industrial index improved by 150.05 points or 1.49 percent to 10,246.84; and financials increased by 8.83 points or 0.62 percent to 1,432.53. Holding firms went up by 40.13 points or by 0.58 percent to 7,013.71, while mining and oil inched up by 6.25 points or 0.07 percent to end at 9,609.74.



Advancers outnumbered decliners, 103 against 90, while 47 names remained unchanged.

Net foreign buying declined to P53.9 million on Thursday from the P73.03 million logged on Wednesday.

Total volume turnover was at 1.07 billion shares valued at P7.37 billion.

Monde Nissin Corp. was the most actively traded on Thursday, down 0.21 percent to P18.96 per share.

It was followed by AC Energy Corp., up 3.76 percent to P10.48 and Converge ICT Solutions Inc., up 1.43 percent to P35.50.