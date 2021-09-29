PSEi manages to post rally

The Philippine index managed to rebound on Wednesday due to late day buying despite trading in the red for most parts of the day.

The 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) improved by 0.71 percent or 48.75 points to its intraday high of 6,934.11, while the broader All Shares added 0.29 percent or 12.29 points to finish at 4,297.01.

The market opened at 6,875.16 and fell to a day low of 6,771.76 before closing at its high.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local bourse ended with gains on the back of last minute bargain hunting.

Tantiangco noted that the market was in the red prior due to the negative spillovers from Wall Street overnight drop caused by the rise in US Treasury yields and US government shutdown worries.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunged by 1.63 percent, 2.04 percent and 2.83 percent, respectively.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said investors turned to the local shares as “fund managers stayed away from US equities, which fell in an interest rate induced sell-off.”



Meanwhile, onshore trading remained strong as net value turnover stood at P9.41 billion, better than the year-to-date average of P7.16 billion.

Foreign funds, however, exited and the market ended with a net outflow of P1.47 billion.

The local sectors closed mixed. Conglomerates led the gains at 1.51 percent, while the industrial index shed the most at 0.57 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.99 billion shares valued at P9.88 billion.

Decliners edged out advancers at 109 to 85, while 49 securities were unchanged.